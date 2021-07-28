Asian stocks sink after Wall St pulls back from record

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets are lower after Wall Street pulled back from a record. Investors looked ahead to a Federal Reserve report for signs of when U.S. stimulus might be withdrawn. Traders also were uncertain how much farther China’s regulatory crackdown on its internet giants might go. On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 index snapped a five-day winning streak and fell. U.S. investors turned cautious after disease-control authorities recommended even vaccinated people wear masks indoors in areas where the coronavirus’s more contagious delta variant is spreading.