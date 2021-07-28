Brewers add All-Star 3B Escobar in trade with Diamondbacks

PHOENIX (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers have acquired All-Star third baseman Eduardo Escobar from the Arizona Diamondbacks for two prospects. The 32-year-old Escobar made his first All-Star Game this season and is batting .246 with 22 homers. The switch-hitter should be a valuable and versatile piece for the first-place Brewers, who are trying to lock down the NL Central. Milwaukee could use some extra pop in the lineup, especially in the coming weeks. Star outfielder Christian Yelich recently went on the COVID-19 list and is expected to miss at least another week.