Skip to Content

‘Built to last’: In 10th year, Cousins relishes durability

New
6:21 pm Minnesota news from the Associated Press

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Kirk Cousins found himself facing a likely end date for his time with the Minnesota Vikings when his assumed replacement Kellen Mond was drafted this spring. Being finished playing football will probably be a different story. In some ways Cousins is just getting going, even though he’s entering his 10th season in the NFL. Cousins says he has no doubt about his ability to physically perform for years to come because of the way he takes care of his body and the way the league rules are designed to protect quarterbacks. He turns 33 next month.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content