Can Biden’s plans manufacture more US factory jobs?

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will be trying to connect with blue-collar workers when he travels to a truck factory in Pennsylvania on Wednesday to advocate for government investments and clean energy as ways to strengthen U.S. manufacturing. The president will tour the Lehigh Valley operations facility for Mack Trucks. It’s a chance to touch base with the plant’s 2,500 workers, a majority of whom are unionized. Biden has made manufacturing jobs a priority and Democrats’ political future next year might hinge on whether he succeeds in reinvigorating a sector that has steadily lost jobs for more than four decades.