Clashes on Armenia-Azerbaijan border leave 3 dead, 4 wounded

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Armenia’s Defense Ministry is reporting that three of its troops were killed and two more were wounded in clashes with Azerbaijani forces on the border between the two ex-Soviet nations. The two countries have been locked in a decades-long tug-of-war over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, and they accused each other of starting the clashes on Wednesday morning. Tensions on the border have been simmering since May, when Armenia protested what it described as Azerbaijani troops’ incursion into its territory. Azerbaijan has insisted that its soldiers were deployed to areas where the border has yet to be demarcated. Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry says two of its servicemen were wounded in Wednesday’s confrontation.