Delivery apps expand reach to meet customer demands

Restaurant delivery companies like DoorDash and Uber Eats are rapidly expanding their services to grocers, convenience stores, pharmacies, pet stores and even department stores. The move has been spurred by skyrocketing consumer demand during the pandemic. On Wednesday, Uber Eats unveiled its newest delivery option that will let users order flowers as part of a partnership with ProFlowers, an FTD subsidiary. Delivery companies say the partnerships will help them keep the customers they gained in the pandemic. Adding new stores could also help the companies make a profit after years of losses.