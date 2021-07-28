DHS releases COVID-19 safety recommendations in line with new CDC guidelines

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced Wednesday that Wisconsinites should wear masks indoors in areas with high infection rates, staying in step with new recommendations from the Center for Disease Control.

According to a news release from DHS, Wisconsinites should monitor the CDC map for transmission and infection rates and wear masks indoors accordingly, especially in counties marked as orange or red.

Pepin County falls into the High level of transmission while neighboring Buffalo County is in the Substantial level of community transmission.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 here.

“Wisconsin’s 7-day average for new confirmed and probable cases has been trending upward,” DHS Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk said in the release. “We are concerned with this trajectory along with the increasing proportion of sequenced SARS-CoV-2 specimens that are the Delta variant.”

Additionally, the DHS recommends that all students, teachers, staff and visitors to school buildings should wear masks indoors at all times for safety.

“We must protect our children as they head back to school this fall, along with all other Wisconsinites who are at an increased risk for being hospitalized from COVID-19. Vaccines and the additional protection from wearing masks are the best combination of tools to achieve this goal,” Willems Van Dijk said in the release.