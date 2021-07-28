Erickson, North Side Pools closed on Wednesday

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse Parks and Recreation Department said that two of the city's pools are closed on Wednesday for maintenance.

The Erickson Pool at 2324 Thompson Street and the North Side Community Pool at 816 Sill Street aren't open to the public.

The parks department said this includes all open swim lessons and swimming lessons at both locations.

They remind the public that before heading to one of the pools to check the hotline numbers for the latest information.