Heat Advisory from WED 10:00 AM CDT until WED 9:00 PM CDT

Heat Advisory from WED 10:00 AM CDT until WED 9:00 PM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Fayette County
…HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
9 PM CDT THIS EVENING…
* WHAT…Heat index values of 100 to 108 expected.
* WHERE…Portions of southwest and west central Wisconsin,
north central and northeast Iowa, and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN…From 10 AM to 9 PM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible schedule activities this morning if you can.
Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To
reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency!
