Hot & Stormy: Heat Advisory today with a significant storm threat

Heat Advisory

Heat Advisory will begin at 10 am and last through 9 pm for the entire viewing area. Even under the cloud cover, feel-like temperatures will be in the triple digits. TAKE PRECAUTIONS TO BEAT THE HEAT - Stay out of the sun if and when it’s out, drink lots of water and listen to your body.

Due to areas of cloud cover and showers that actual temperatures will stall in the lower 90s. Yet, it could be our last 90-degree day of July as relief will arrive into the weekend.

Significant storms

This will be the highest threat day Wisconsin has seen all year. The Storm Prediction Center has put a level 4 out of 5 risks for widespread severe weather this evening.

First, during the daytime a few weak showers and thunderstorms are possible. Then as this system falls apart the focus will turn to the severe event possible this evening.

Storms will spark near Lake Superior around 7 pm. Storms will have no problem developing in this environment set-up. Then storms will almost immediately become severe as they march southeast. Storms will start to enter the Coulee Region around 8-9 pm.

The highest threat for severe weather will be in the central part of the state. As for the Coulee Region, anyone to the east of the Mississippi will see the biggest threat, especially towards I-94. However, the area is not promised severe weather but do not let you guard down - The environment will have ample variables to bring severe weather. ALL severe risks are possible; Tornadoes, 2"+ hail, 70 mph winds (derecho possible), and heavy rainfall.

HAVE SEVERAL WAYS TO GET WEATHER ALERTS – This is especially important due to the timing of storms occurring after sunset.

Rounding off July

Early tomorrow morning, storms will be moving out with the excessive heat. Yet, it will still be warm tomorrow due to little relief overnight and the return of sunshine. Highs will flirt with the 90s and then it will start to get cooler.

Overnight lows will drop to the 60s again, YAY! High temperatures Friday and Saturday both look to stay seasonal in the low to mid-80s. A slight chance for a few rumbles of thunder is possible Saturday night but no severe threat exists.

Stay cool and keep an eye on the sky!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett