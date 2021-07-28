La Crosse Community Theatre teens putting on a show

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Teenage actors at the La Crosse Community Theatre will be performing Shakespeare's "A Midsummer Night's Dream" this coming weekend, July 30th and 31st.

The play will be held at the Bandshell at Riverside Park for free by the Teen Star Academy on Friday at 7 pm and Saturday at 2 pm.

"I actually think that Shakespeare wrote this play to kind of be performed in a teenage mindset. Every character, even the ones that aren't supposed to be teenagers, are experiencing these worlds and these ideas as if they're brand new," said William Garcia, Director for the Teen Star Academy.

With the teen actors putting in diligent work to understand the meanings and methods behind Shakespeare's language, along with the scenery and ambiance of Riverside Park, it is said that this will certainly be a unique show for all to enjoy.

"I think that how far these students have grown in terms of their acting ability and their connection with Shakespeare is definitely going to be what I'm most proud of," Garcia continued.