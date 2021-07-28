La Crosse Police Department promotes Jason Melby to Assistant Chief of Police

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse Police Department now has a new Assistant Chief of Police.

Longtime La Crosse Police Department officer Jason Melby was promoted to Assistant Chief of Police in a ceremony at the Black River Beach Center on Wednesday. Melby is a 27 year veteran of the department serving in many different offices within the department throughout his career.

Melby says he is excited about this new role and is committed to serving his community to the best of his ability, "Having the chief have that much faith in me and the experiences he’s had with me means a lot. I just look forward to the challenges and continuing to serve our community in this capacity."

Officer Phillip Martin was also promoted on Wednesday. Martin will now serve as the Captain of Police.