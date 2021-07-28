Lawyer search continues for Pearson

La Crossse, Wis. - (WXOW) - The La Crosse man charged in the Houska Park homicide remains in jail, still unable to secure a lawyer for his defense. David Pearson Jr. is charged with second degree reckless homicide in the June 28th stabbing death of Cameron Baker. The day after the murder, Pearson was taken into custody. According to court records, the Public Defenders office, due to a conflict of interest, could not assign one of their lawyers to Pearson. Since then, 52 attorney contacts have failed to find him a lawyer.

In his latest court appearance, Judge Scott Horne explained the situation to Pearson. He then set the next court appearance for August 11th. While the search for council continues, Pearson remains in the La Crosse County Jail on a $500,000 cash bond.