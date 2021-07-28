Lions coach Dan Campbell was sleepless before 1st practice

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Dan Campbell was so fired up on the eve of his first practice with the Detroit Lions that he did not get any rest. Campbell says he didn’t sleep at all, but said he has plenty of energy. The former New Orleans Saints assistant head coach was emotionally charged six-plus months ago when he was introduced as the new Lions coach after signing a six-year contract. He said the team would be tough, kicking teeth and biting kneecaps off in an eyebrow-raising news conference. Campbell was 5-7 as an interim coach with the Miami Dolphins in 2015.