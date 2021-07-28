Nigerian court acquits Shia leader, orders his release

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — A Nigerian court has ordered the release of the leader of the country’s main Shia group, Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky, and his wife, Zeenah Ibrahim, who have both been in prison for more than five years. A High Court in the northern city of Kaduna on Wednesday dismissed charges brought against them which include culpable homicide, unlawful assembly and disruption of public peace. Zakzaky, leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, has been in prison without trial since 2015 . It is unclear if the government will respect this latest court order to release them. Scores of Shia members have been killed in past years as the police violently put down protests demanding their release.