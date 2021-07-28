No charges for Illinois officer in crash that killed boy, 13

MOLINE, Ill. (AP) — A Moline police officer won’t face charges in the May death of a 13-year-old boy struck by her squad car as she was responding to an emergency call in the northwestern Illinois city. The Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office says in a report released Tuesday that there’s no indication Officer Katherine Pennacchio violated any laws in the May 4 crash that killed Charles W. Hubbard. The Quad-City Times reports the officer was responding to an emergency call about several people attacking each other when her squad car struck the Moline boy as he was riding a bicycle. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.