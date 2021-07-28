NXIVM sex cult member who cooperated avoids prison time

NEW YORK (AP) — A former member of NXIVM leader Keith Raniere’s sex trafficking enterprise avoided prison at sentencing after prosecutors cited her extraordinary cooperation. Lauren Salzman was sentenced Wednesday in Brooklyn federal court to time served by Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis. She was also ordered to perform 300 hours of community service. Prosecutors noted in a letter to the judge two weeks ago that her guilty plea to racketeering would normally call for a sentence of seven to nine years in prison. But they cited her credible, detailed testimony against Raniere at his 2019 trial as reason for leniency.