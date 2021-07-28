Quarantined Olympic athlete says lack of fresh air ‘inhuman’

TOKYO (AP) — An Olympic skateboarder who was put in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 has called the conditions at the hotel “inhuman.” Candy Jacobs has been in isolation for eight days and missed the street event in skateboarding’s debut as an Olympic sport. She says she had to force officials to allow her a supervised short break for some fresh air away from her room. Jacobs says “not having any outside air is so inhuman. Jacobs was removed from the Olympic Village and put in a quarantine facility for people at the Tokyo Games infected with the virus. She says she refused to move on her seventh day of isolation.