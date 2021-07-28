Senate GOP ready to move forward on $1T infrastructure bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republicans negotiating a $1 trillion infrastructure bill with Democrats say they have reached agreement on the major outstanding issues and are ready to take up the bill. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has announced a possible test vote that could come as soon as Wednesday evening. The infrastructure bill is a key part of President Joe Biden’s agenda. The outcome will set the stage for the next debate over Biden’s much more ambitious $3.5 trillion spending package, which includes child care, tax breaks and health care.