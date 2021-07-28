Severe storms possible this evening

Incoming cold front means storms…

High heat and humidity have invaded the Coulee Region setting the stage for possible severe t-storms. The incoming storm is providing the wind shear elements we look for, especially to the northeast of the immediate La Crosse area. Highs will be in the 80s to near 90 degrees and dew points in the 70s.

Heat Advisory until 9 PM…

Heat index values will be in the 90s, with some areas reaching over 100 degrees, so Heat Advisory is in effect until 9 PM. Stay hydrated, take breaks and stay as cool as possible!

Severe Weather Risk…

The elements for severe weather have come together for portions of Wisconsin. A level 4 or moderate risk is in place northeast of La Crosse into central and eastern parts of the state for this evening. Stay weather aware and tune into WXOW on all of our on-air and digital platforms to keep an eye on storm progression.

Relief from heat and humidity coming…

In the wake of the storm system the weather pattern will bring in cooler and less humid air, and that should take us into next week.

Pollen Forecast…

The allergy forecast keeps the weed counts in the medium category for the next several days. In the meantime, the mold spore counts will continue quite high.

Have a safe evening!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden