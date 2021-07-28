Significant storms span across Wisconsin

This is the highest threat day Wisconsin has seen all year. The Storm Prediction Center has placed a level 4 out of 5 risk for widespread severe weather.

Timing:

As scattered activity continues the focus will be focused on the development that occurs later this afternoon. The strong, high threat storms could start as early as 6 pm. Storms will then quickly intensify and sweep across the state. Storms will head out of the state after midnight.

Development:

Storms will have no problem developing in this environment set-up. Almost immediately storms could become severe as they march southeast.

Morning showers across the Coulee Region could limit the risk for widespread severe weather locally. However, severe storms are not going to be ruled out just yet. The highest threat for severe weather will be along I-94.

Threats:

ALL severe risks are possible with storms. Straight-line, damaging winds with the potential to have winds surpass 70 mph is the biggest threat. Tornadoes, 2"+ hail, and heavy rainfall will be possible with storms as well.

HAVE SEVERAL WAYS TO GET WEATHER ALERTS – This is especially important due to the timing of storms occurring after sunset.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!