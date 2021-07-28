Tunisia opens corruption probes of leading Islamist party

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisian local media say prosecutors have opened investigations into alleged foreign campaign funding and anonymous donations to Islamist movement Ennahdha and two other political parties. Ennahdha is the dominant party in parliament and its activities were suspended this week by President Kais Saied. He said it was necessary to stabilize a country in economic and health crisis. But Ennahdha and other critics accused him of overstepping his power and threatening Tunisia’s young democracy. The spokesperson for the financial prosecutor’s office said Wednesday that the investigations were opened in mid-July.