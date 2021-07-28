Turkey arrests man behind app linked to 2016 failed coup

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s state-run news agency says a Turkish-born American believed to be behind a secret messaging application linked to the failed 2016 military coup was taken into custody last month in Istanbul. Anadolu Agency said Wednesday that David Keynes is the alleged license holder for the ByLock messaging app. He was taken into police custody at Istanbul’s main airport on June 9. Turkish authorities say the app was used by members of the network led by U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen who is accused of orchestrating the July 2016 coup. The application has been used as evidence in Turkish courts against alleged perpetrators of the failed attempt. Gulen denies involvement in the coup.