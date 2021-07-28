Violent arrest in Colorado reignites anger over policing

AURORA, Colo. (AP) — A video showing a police officer pistol-whipping and choking a Black man during an arrest in a Denver suburb has reignited anger over policing in the community. Activists on Wednesday decried what they say is just the latest example of the mistreatment of people of color. Aurora Officer John Haubert was arrested on suspicion of attempted assault, assault and felony menacing charges, after officers responded to a trespassing report Friday. Haubert’s lawyer has vowed to “zealously defend” him. A lawyer for the man who was arrested praised the police chief for taking action, but criticized the mayor for not speaking out.