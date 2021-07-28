Wisconsin Republican chairman stepping down ahead of midterm

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The chairman of the Wisconsin Republican Party is stepping down from the volunteer position he has held since April 2019, covering one of the most tumultuous times in modern political history. Andrew Hitt said Wednesday that he will leave the post upon election of a successor, which will take place by early September. Hitt, from Appleton, is an attorney with the Michael Best and Friedrich law firm. He says he is leaving to focus on his family and private sector career. Hitt was a visible chairman, working closely both with party activists, insiders and office holders, raising money and also being the public face for the GOP in the media.