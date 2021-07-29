Activists allege Myanmar leaders are ‘weaponizing’ COVID-19

BANGKOK (AP) — As COVID-19 deaths rise in Myanmar, allegations are growing that the military government is using the coronavirus pandemic to consolidate power and crush opposition. The death rate in Myanmar is now the worst in Southeast Asia, and the country’s crippled health care system is being overwhelmed with new patients sick with COVID-19. Limitations on oxygen sales have led to widespread allegations that the military is directing supplies to government supporters and military-run hospitals. At the same time, medical workers have been targeted after spearheading a civil disobedience movement that urged professionals and civil servants not to cooperate with the government.