All clear and cooling; Seasonal for the last few days of July

Overnight thunderstorms clapped through the region. Storms brought high winds that cause damage including downed trees and power lines. Heavy rainfall brought up to 2 inches to the region and now all is calm this morning.

It will be a warmer day but conditions will turn more comfortable. A cold front will push the dew points down to the low 60s with the return of sunshine. High temperatures will top out in the upper 80s with a northerly wind.

Air Quality Alert in effect for southeast Minnesota due to the potential for smoke to reach the surface air. This could cause problems for our sensitive group; Elderly, children and those with health concerns. Limit your outdoor time over the next two days if you have a sensitivity.

Tomorrow morning will feel VERY comfortable with temperatures in the low 60s. However, skies will include cloudier skies for your Friday. Temperatures will start to dial back as we head into the weekend. Near seasonal temperatures Friday and Saturday then cooler than average conditions Sunday.

An isolated chance for thunderstorms is possible Saturday. Storms are not expected to become widespread severe. Yet, a few cells could be strong. So, if you plan to get outdoor, keep yourself weather-aware.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

- Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett