Living up to the hype: Dressel wins 1st individual gold

TOKYO (AP) — Caeleb Dressel lived up to the hype in an Olympics where many of the U.S. favorites have faltered. Dressel claimed the first individual gold medal of his career with a victory in 100-meter freestyle. Dressel finished a mere six-hundredths of a second ahead of defending champion Kyle Chalmers. Katie Ledecky and Australian rival Ariarne Titmus got another shot at each other in the 4×200 freestyle relay to cap off the morning session. But it was China taking the gold by beating both the Americans and the Aussies in a race where all three medalists broke the previous world record.