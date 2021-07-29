Balkan leaders agree to open borders between nations in 2023

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — Three Balkan leaders have signed agreements to open their national borders to each other’s citizens and products in 2023 without restrictions. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and the prime ministers of Albania and North Macedonia, Edi Rama and Zoran Zaev, signed deals facilitating trade and movement, and freeing the labor market by removing work permit requirements and simplifying procedures. The three leaders are frustrated with delays in obtaining European Union membership for their countries. The initiative to allow the free flow of goods, capital and people between Serbia, Albania and North Macedonia began in 2019, and has now been dubbed “Open Balkans.”