Brazil cold snap gives rare chance for snowmen and snowballs

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — A fierce cold snap has prompted snowfall in southern Brazil, with snow accumulating on streets of cities where the phenomenon is rarely seen. At least 43 cities registered either snow or freezing rain late Wednesday. Brazilians in the city of Bom Jesus built a snowman in a plaza and had a snowball fight. In the city of Sao Joaquim, trees were weighing heavy with frost and icicles. Snow is uncommon in Brazil, even in its southern region during the Southern Hemisphere’s winter. Brazil’s last blizzard was in 1957, when 1.3 meters (4.3 feet) of snow was recorded in a city in Santa Catarina state. Temperatures are expected to keep dropping, with more snow possible. The Brazilian government’s meteorological institute says low temperatures should endure until the start of August.