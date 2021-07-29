BREAKING: CAPTURED: Suspects in triple homicide arrested

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The two men named as suspects in the triple homicide of three men last week near West Salem are now in custody.

The La Crosse County Sheriff's Office said that Nya Thao and Khamthanet Rattanasack were arrested in two different locations in Wisconsin.

Thao was apprehended at a residence in Wausau around 1:45 a.m. by members of the La Crosse County Sheriff's Office, Wisconsin DCI, U.S. Marshal's Service, Marathon County Sheriff's Office, and Wausau Police Department.

Rattanasack was arrested at a residence in Amherst at approximately 8:30 p.m. last night by the Portage County Sheriff's Office.

Information released on Monday said that the sheriff's office now believes the three-Nemo Yang, Peng Lor, and Trevor Maloney-were killed sometime between 2 a.m and 4:57 a.m. Friday morning July 23 when their bodies were discovered by workers at the Milestone Quarry on County M in the Town of Hamilton. All three men were shot at the scene according to the sheriff's office.

More information will be released at a 2 p.m. news conference by the La Crosse County Sheriff's Office.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

Sheriff identifies two suspects in triple homicide

Investigators learn more about where victims were before deaths

Investigators continue to piece together timeline, relationship between triple homicide victims

Sheriff releases names of homicide victims

Three men are the victims in triple homicide near West Salem