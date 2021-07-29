Death toll jumps to 99 in flooding in central China

BEIJING (AP) — he death toll has risen to 99 from floods that hit a province in central China last week. State media say the new death toll was announced Thursday by Henan provincial authorities, up from 73 previously. The provincial capital of Zhengzhou was hit by record rainfall nine days ago. Floodwaters inundated the city’s subway system, killing 14 people, and turned streets into rushing rivers, washing away vehicles. The waters have receded in some area, but others remain flooded, with relief and cleanup efforts underway.