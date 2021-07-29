Denied ticket over COVID, Guinean Olympian clings to dream

CONAKRY, Guinea (AP) — A West African wrestler’s dream of competing in the Olympics came down to a plane ticket. Fatoumata Yarie Camara is the only Guinean athlete to qualify for these Games. She was ready for Tokyo, but confusion over travel reigned for weeks. The 25-year-old and her family couldn’t afford it. Guinean officials promised a ticket, but at the last minute announced a withdrawal from the Olympics over COVID-19 concerns. Camara is used to fighting, but this battle seemed unwinnable. She was ready to accept a crushed Olympic dream. But under international pressure, Guinea reversed its decision. Camara boarded a Tokyo-bound flight. She’s missed the opening ceremony. But she’s set to compete, fulfilling her Olympic dream.