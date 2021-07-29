ESPN says Big 12 allegations ‘entirely without merit’

ESPN says Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby’s accusations that it’s trying to destabilize his conference are “entirely without merit.” The Big 12 sent a cease-and-desist letter to ESPN, accusing the cable sports giant of encouraging at least one other conference to raid the Big 12 in an effort to hasten the departure of Texas and Oklahoma to the Southeastern Conference. ESPN executive Burke Magnus says it’s not true and there is “nothing to ‘cease and desist.’”