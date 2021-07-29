Fighting between Syrian forces, rebels escalates in south

BEIRUT (AP) — A war monitor and Syrian state media say clashes between government forces and opposition fighters in the country’s southern province of Daraa have escalated. Reports say three civilians were killed there on Thursday, as well as eight government troops and five rebel fighters. The violence is one of the most serious challenges to a 2018 tenuous deal between the two sides. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which monitors the war, said the escalation began with raids by Syrian government troops on opposition-held areas earlier this week. Opposition fighters fought back and routed government forces from some military posts.