Fired Iowa Veterans Home leader kept excess pay, audit finds

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A state audit report says Gov. Kim Reynolds fired the leader of Iowa’s state-run nursing home for veterans in May after learning he had been overpaid by $90,000 over a nearly two-year period. The report says Iowa Veterans Home Commandant Timon Oujiri told governor’s office representatives in May that he was long aware of the payroll errors that improperly boosted his salary by $950 per week, but that he kept receiving the excess pay. The governor fired Oujiri, who had been commandant since 2017, the next day and her office reported the financial irregularities to the state auditor. Her spokesman says state officials are working to recover any overpayments that Oujiri received during his tenure.