Floods make thousands homeless in Bangladesh Rohingya camps

DHAKA,Bangladesh (AP) — Days of heavy rainfall have pelted Rohingya refugee camps in southern Bangladesh, destroying dwellings and sending thousands of people to live with extended family or in communal shelters. The area got nearly half the average July rainfall in one day this week while more heavy downpours are expected. The U.N. refugee agency said it was saddened by the deaths of six people at the camps earlier this week due to a landslide and flooding. An estimated 2,500 shelters were damaged or destroyed, and more than 5,000 people temporarily moved to relatives’ dwellings or communal shelters. Refugees said they were struggling to eat or drink properly.