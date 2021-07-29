Germany: 3 more workers found dead at industrial blast site

BERLIN (AP) — The known death toll from an explosion at a German industrial park has grown to five after authorities recovered the bodies of three more people. Two people are still missing following Tuesday’s explosion at the waste management facility of the Chempark industrial park, located in the city of Leverkusen, near Cologne. The blast also injured 31 people, and the cause isn’t yet known. German news agency dpa reported that police began their on-site investigation Thursday. The explosion sent a large black cloud of smoke into the air and ignited a blaze that took firefighters almost four hours to extinguish. The environmental authority for North Rhine-Westphalia has said the smoke contained dioxin and two other chemicals.