GOP governors lend support to Mississippi anti-abortion law

A dozen Republican governors are lending support to restrictions on abortion in Mississippi. South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster on Thursday headed up a coalition of signing onto a brief to the U.S. Supreme Court in support of Mississippi, which wants to enforce its abortion ban after 15 weeks of pregnancy. The high court is set to hear a legal challenge to the law later this year. Attorneys for McMaster argued that the issue of abortion is best left to the states. Mississippi’s Republican attorney general made similar arguments last week in a brief that asks the Supreme Court to overturn its landmark Roe v. Wade decision.