Great River Road becomes an All-American Road

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Great River Road became an All-American Road during a dedication ceremony on Thursday in Riverside Park.

The Wisconsin Great River Road travels 250 miles along the Mississippi River and goes through more than 33 river towns and villages, including La Crosse and Onalaska.

City leaders and local elected officials including Mayor Mitch Reynolds, Senator Brad Pfaff, Representative Jill Billings and Representative Steve Doyle attended the dedication ceremony.

Sherry Quamme, a chairperson for the Wisconsin Mississippi Parkway Commission, said this dedication gives the Great River Road a higher level of distinction. "You have to be a unique destination to be qualifying for an All-American Road destination," Quamme said. "You have to be a one-of-a-kind experience. People look at this route and want to just travel it as their destination."

State and local officials said they are hopeful this new title will bring more tourism to the area.

"The Great River Road is a place that travelers should be taking in," Anne Sayers with the Wisconsin Department of Tourism said. "They should be stopping for agritourism visits, they should be picking pumpkins this fall, they should be stopping for a piece of pie, they should be taking in those arts and historical and cultural markers and institutions that are along the way."

To become an All-American Road, a road must meet the same criteria as a National Scenic Byway while possessing multiple qualities of national significance.