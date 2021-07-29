Heavy winds, power outages reported around region

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Strong winds and power outages around southeastern Minnesota and Western Wisconsin make up some of the early reports of the storm system that moved through the region Wednesday night and into Thursday morning.

These reports were made to the National Weather Service in La Crosse by a number of sources.

One report came from the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office that part of the roof at a Family Dollar store in Osseo was torn off by strong winds from the storm.

Several other locations reported 50-60 mph wind gusts.

WXOW viewers said that power was out in parts of Monroe, Trempealeau, and Jackson counties when the storms brought those strong winds along with heavy rain.

Xcel Energy's Outage Map showed more than 80 outages affecting 1,171 customers in the La Crosse area as of 12:35 a.m.

Power lines were also reported across central Wisconsin