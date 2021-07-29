Hillsborough victim dies 32 years after UK stadium disaster

LONDON (AP) — A British man who died 32 years after being caught in a crush of soccer fans at an overcrowded Hillsborough Stadium has been recorded as the 97th victim of the 1989 tragedy. Andrew Devine was badly injured in a crush of Liverpool fans at the stadium in Sheffield on April 15, 1989. He died Tuesday in a hospital in Liverpool, northwest England, at 55. After an inquest on Wednesday, Liverpool Coroner Andre Rebello said Devine died of aspiration pneumonia, to which he had been left vulnerable because of injuries from the Hillsborough disaster. The coroner said “Andrew Devine was unlawfully killed, making him the 97th fatality from the events of April 15, 1989.”