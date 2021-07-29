Israeli health provider to offer 3rd COVID shot to elderly

JERUSALEM (AP) — A leading Israeli health provider says it will soon begin offering a third, booster COVID-19 shot to patients over the age of 60 who have already been vaccinated against the coronavirus. Maccabi, one of Israel’s four publicly funded health maintenance organizations, says the vaccinations will start on Sunday. The announcement came shortly ahead of a nationally televised news conference by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who is expected to unveil a nationwide booster shot program. This makes Israel the first country with Western vaccines to offer its vaccinated citizens a third dose. The campaign comes amid signs that the efficacy of the the vaccine wears off over time.