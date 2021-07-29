Jean-Pierre Hocke, ex-head of UN refugee agency, dies at 83

BERLIN (AP) — Jean-Pierre Hocke, a Swiss humanitarian official who headed the United Nations’ refugee agency in the late 1980s, has died. He was 83. The U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees said Hocke died in the Swiss city of Lausanne on Monday. The current high commissioner, Filippo Grandi, described him on Thursday as “a tireless advocate of international cooperation and solidarity in finding solutions to the great refugee crises of his time.” Hocke served as the director of operations at the Geneva-based International Committee of the Red Cross for nearly two decades before becoming the sixth head of UNHCR in 1986. He led the refugee agency until 1989.