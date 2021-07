MARSHFIELD, WI. (WXOW) - La Crosse Post 52 advances in the 2021 AAA American Legion state tournament with a 7-5 win over Plover.

The number 9 hitter, Dylan Lapic hit a bases clearing double in the 5th inning and Cal Hargrove followed that up with an RBI single to bring in Lapic.

Post 52 advances and will play Friday afternoon. Opponent and time TBA.