Malaysia’s king berates government for misleading Parliament

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia’s king has rebuked Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s government for misleading Parliament over the status of coronavirus emergency measures, in a blow to the embattled leader who is struggling to stave off challenges to his leadership. Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah disputed a government statement to Parliament that various emergency ordinances had been annulled on July 21. The monarch said he didn’t approve the proposed annulment and that the statement was “inaccurate and has confused” Parliament. Muhyiddin obtained royal consent to declare the emergency in January, allowing him to halt Parliament and rule by ordinance without legislative approval. The palace statement immediately sparked an uproar in Parliament, with opposition lawmakers demanding Muhyiddin resign.