Man sentenced after for death of woman he injected with meth

OSKALOOSA, Iowa (AP) — A 28-year-old Oskaloosa man who injected a woman with methamphetamine before she died has been sentenced to 20 years in prison. Cody James Vancenbrock was sentenced Thursday in the August 2019 death of 24-year-old Ashley Shafer. Prosecutors said Vancenbrock injected Shafer with the meth at an Oskaloosa apartment. He and two other people then allegedly dumped her body in the Skunk River. After he serves his sentence, Vancenbrock will be on five years of supervised release.