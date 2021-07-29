Skip to Content

Pina powers Brewers past Pirates

New
9:53 pm Top Sports Stories

PITTSBURGH (AP) --Manny Pina hit two homers and drove in a career-high five runs as the Milwaukee Brewers routed the Pittsburgh Pirates 12-0.

Pina hit his sixth home run of the season off reliever Chris Stratton to cap a big sixth inning for the Brewers, and then added a two-run homer in the eighth inning.

The Brewers outscored Pittsburgh 28-3 while sweeping the series and have won five of their last six.

Milwaukee has increased its lead over second place Cincinnati in the NL Central to seven games.

Author Profile Photo

Scott Emerich

Scott is WXOW’s Sports Director

More Stories

Skip to content