Mexico may release thousands of elderly, unsentenced inmates

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president says he will issue a decree that could release hundreds or thousands of elderly inmates or those who have spent ten years or more in prison and have not been convicted of any violent offense. The move by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is meant to address the slow trial process in Mexico. Because of legal loopholes and an antiquated system, an estimated 12,358 suspects have spent a decade of more in prison on federal charges but with no verdict. Because some of them are accused of violent crimes, not all will be released by the Sept. 15 deadline, the president announced Thursday.