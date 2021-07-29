New bird illness found in 11 states, no confirmed cases in Wisconsin

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A mysterious illness is spreading in populations of juvenile blue jays, starlings, and robins. Scientists are unsure where the disease came from.

Birds in 11 states contracted the disease and Kentucky is the latest state with exposure, confirming the first case in July. The unknown illness is symptomatic with eye-swelling, crusty eye exteriors, and neurological distress. While the disease is unfamiliar to experts, it features similar symptomatic reactions as other diseases.

"There are numerous things that cause swelling in the eyes or maybe one side swells or some drainage from the eyes. I just want people to be aware, just because they see that, doesn't mean it's one of those cases." said Lindsey Long, Wildlife Veterinarian for Wisconsin DNR. "Let us know and we may investigate further."

The Wisconsin DNR is monitoring the situation. Birds with similar symptoms are showing up in Wisconsin, but there are no confirmed cases in Wisconsin. Long attributes the existing awareness to Wisconsin's active community concerned with bird health.

"It's always good to have the public aware of, and identifying, [cases]. Especially if they're seeing five or more birds being affected by something, let us know," added Long.

Information on the DNR's monitoring of the situation can be found here.

To report an ill bird, contact information can be found here.